Biden-Harris campaign accepts VP debate invite from CBS

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on May 1 in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Biden-Harris campaign said Thursday that it has accepted an invitation from CBS News to participate in a vice presidential debate in July or August.
The big picture: The VP debate invitation comes after both President Biden and former President Trump agreed to presidential debates on June 27 and Sept. 10, hosted by CNN and ABC News.
Driving the news: The campaign accepted the invitation to participate in an in-studio VP debate on either July 23 or Aug. 13.
State of play: The July 23 vice presidential date would come less than a week after the Republican National Convention.
Go deeper: Trump and Biden upend the presidential debates