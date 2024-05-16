Biden-Harris campaign accepts VP debate invite from CBS

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on May 1 in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden-Harris campaign said Thursday that it has accepted an invitation from CBS News to participate in a vice presidential debate in July or August. The big picture: The VP debate invitation comes after both President Biden and former President Trump agreed to presidential debates on June 27 and Sept. 10, hosted by CNN and ABC News.

Driving the news: The campaign accepted the invitation to participate in an in-studio VP debate on either July 23 or Aug. 13.

"We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set," the Biden campaign said.

State of play: The July 23 vice presidential date would come less than a week after the Republican National Convention.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, has signaled that he could announce his running mate shortly before the convention, per the Associated Press.

Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment about whether he will accept the VP debate invitation.

