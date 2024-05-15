Skip to main content
Updated May 15, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden upend the presidential debates

This is them in 2020

Trump and Biden debating in 2020. Photo: Morry Gash/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a whirlwind few hours, President Biden and former President Trump have upended the traditional presidential debates — and moved to box out RFK Jr.

Why it matters: Both Biden and Trump are genuinely convinced the country will side with them after seeing the two of them on stage together.

  • Trump doesn't believe Biden has the mental or physical stamina for the job.
  • Biden thinks people will recoil at Trump's behavior and rhetoric.

To catch you up on today's rapid-fire back and forth:

  • Biden's campaign announced this morning it wouldn't take part in fall debates by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. It offered one-on-one debates with Trump in June and September, with no studio audience and microphones that could be cut.
  • Trump immediately accepted, telling Salem Media radio host Hugh Hewitt he'll debate with any moderator.
  • Biden and Trump accepted a CNN invite for a debate on June 27, the two candidates said this morning. That's before either party has its national convention to officially pick presidential nominees.
  • The Trump campaign then proposed extra debates in July and August.
  • RFK Jr. then accused the two campaigns of "colluding" against his campaign to "avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure."
  • Trump and Biden then accepted invites from ABC News for a debate on Sept. 10.
  • Trump also said that he accepted a debate with Fox News on Oct. 2.

Zoom in: The campaigns have agreed to no audience for the CNN debate, but they're still negotiating on how to handle cutting off microphones.

  • CNN announced Wednesday that its news anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the June 27th debate.
  • The Trump and Biden campaigns recently held back-channel conversations about cutting the Commission on Presidential Debates out of the process, the Washington Post reports.

The bottom line: RFK Jr. had a real chance at making the presidential debate stage for the traditional fall debates but could be cut out by the moved-up timelines of the new contests.

  • CNN's rules say a candidate needs four polls at 15% and they have to be on the ballot in enough states to secure 270 electoral votes.
  • Kennedy recently scored one poll at 16%, CNN's Harry Enten pointed out earlier this week.
  • Kennedy is on the ballot in four states, with ongoing efforts in 38 more.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the moderators for CNN's debate.

