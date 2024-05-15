📸 Spotted: Beta's electric airplane

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beta Technologies' ALIA electric aircraft at Albany International Airport on May 14, 2024. Photo: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

I got an up-close look at Beta Technologies' ALIA electric aircraft at my home base in Albany yesterday — including the chance to watch a takeoff, low approach and taxi. It's got a space-age design and is impressively quiet for an aircraft of its size.

This version takes off, flies and lands like a conventional airplane, powered by an electrically driven pusher prop in the back.

But Vermont-based Beta is also making a VTOL — that's "vertical takeoff and landing" — variant.

The company is currently testing its aircraft on an experimental basis in hopes of full certification by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2025.

It's exploring commercial, cargo and military applications.

