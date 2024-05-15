📸 Spotted: Beta's electric airplane

Beta Technologies' ALIA electric aircraft at Albany International Airport on May 14, 2024. Photo: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios
I got an up-close look at Beta Technologies' ALIA electric aircraft at my home base in Albany yesterday — including the chance to watch a takeoff, low approach and taxi.
This version takes off, flies and lands like a conventional airplane, powered by an electrically driven pusher prop in the back.
The company is currently testing its aircraft on an experimental basis in hopes of full certification by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2025.
Go deeper: Meet Beta Technologies' new electric plane
Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.