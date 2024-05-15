Inflation cooled in April as price gains slowed, CPI report says

A customer shops at a supermarket in Millbrae, Calif. Photo: Li Jianguo/Xinhua via Getty Images
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April and the core measure that strips out food and energy increased by the same amount, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Inflation slowed for the first time this year, helping ease concerns that progress on moderating consumer prices had stalled out.
Zoom in: The slight cooldown in price increases come after a stretch of data showing inflation had stopped slowing after big declines last year.
The intrigue: Federal Reserve officials had signaled intentions to lower interest rates they raised sharply in the wake of the inflation shock.
State of play: While inflation looks like it will be more difficult to beat than previously thought, the economy has not wavered much.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.