The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday for the sixth straight time and acknowledged a "lack of further progress" on cooling inflation. Why it matters: The latest economic data show prices are still rising too quickly, complicating the Fed's projections of lower interest rates this year.

Driving the news: The Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policy-setting body of the central bank, kept its target interest rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%—where it has been since last July.

The decision was unanimous.

What they're saying: The Fed's key policy statement said that inflation had cooled over the past year, though it remains high.

But, notably, officials added a new sentence that said: "In recent months, there has been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2% objective."

The big picture: Price pressures cooled notably in 2023. But key indicators so far this year have shown that progress has all but stalled out.

Meanwhile, the labor market has stayed hot, and the Fed said in its statement that job gains "have remained strong."

The unemployment rate has stayed below 4% for more than two years, the longest stretch in a half-century.

State of play: Fed officials have suggested in recent weeks that signs of sticky inflation mean the central bank might have to hold interest rates at a higher level for longer than previously anticipated—unless the job market cools.

One month ago, the CME FedWatch tool showed strong odds of two rate cuts this year. Those odds have dropped to an estimated 40% chance of one rate cut before the end of the year.

Financial markets, too, have braced for higher rates: The yield on the 2-year Treasury note—which is most sensitive to anticipated Fed moves—topped 5% for the first time since last fall.

The Fed also announced that it would slow the run-off of its multi trillion-dollar balance sheet—a process, known as quantitative tightening, that has been underway for nearly two years.

Beginning next month, the Fed said it would shrink the pace of decline of its Treasury securities by more than half, from $60 billion to $25 billion.

The rolloff of mortgage-backed securities will remain unchanged.

What's next: Fed chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30pm ET.