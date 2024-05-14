Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Economy

Tornado Cash developer convicted in The Netherlands

Alexey Pertsev, the Russian national arrested in the Netherlands for developing cryptocurrency privacy application Tornado Cash, has been sentenced to 64 months in prison.

Why it matters: The judgment is likely to make other software developers reluctant to work on privacy-preserving technology in the future.

What they're saying: "Tornado Cash in its nature and functioning is a tool intended for criminals," one of the three judges said from the bench, per DL News.

Catch up quick: Tornado Cash is an application on Ethereum that allows many users to mix up their transactions. Users deposit assets into a smart contract and withdraw them later to a new address.

  • Tornado Cash makes it nearly impossible to link the deposits to the withdrawals.
  • Notable cybercriminals, such as the Lazarus Group, have been known to use Tornado Cash to cover their tracks after stealing large amounts of crypto assets from projects hosted on Ethereum.
  • In August 2022, the service fell under sanction by the U.S. government.

Friction point: The blockchain industry has rallied to the cause of Tornado Cash, though with little effect.

As an immutable smart contract on Ethereum, Tornado Cash remains live, with over $400 million worth of deposits.

What's next: Pertsev has 14 days to file an appeal.

  • Arrested in 2022, he went to jail from the courtroom. The eight months he has served will be deducted from his sentence.
  • Roman Storm, a fellow developer on the application, detained in the United States since his arrest in 2023, is set for trial in the U.S. in September.

What we're watching: Developers have been working on a new idea for "privacy pools," a concept designed to comply with financial regulations.

