Scoop: Meta will shut down Workplace, its tool for businesses

Between the lines: A source inside the company told Axios Workplace had been on a back burner for some time.
What they're saying: "We are discontinuing Workplace from Meta so we can focus on building AI and metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally reshape the way we work," Meta said in an emailed statement.
"Over the next two years, we will provide our Workplace customers the option to transition to Zoom's Workvivo product, Meta's only preferred migration partner," the statement said.