Scoop: Meta will shut down Workplace, its tool for businesses

Meta is shutting down Workplace, the tool it sold to businesses that combined social and productivity features, according to messages to customers obtained by Axios and confirmed by Meta. The big picture: Meta has been cutting jobs and winnowing its product line for the last few years while investing billions first in the metaverse and now in AI.

State of play: Micah Collins, Meta's senior director of product management, sent a message to customers alerting them of the shutdown.

Collins said customers can use Workplace through September 2025, when it will become available only to download or read existing data. The service will shut down completely in 2026.

Catch up quick: Workplace was formerly Facebook at Work, and launched in its current form in 2016.

In 2021 the company reported it had 7 million paid subscribers.

Between the lines: A source inside the company told Axios Workplace had been on a back burner for some time.

What they're saying: "We are discontinuing Workplace from Meta so we can focus on building AI and metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally reshape the way we work," Meta said in an emailed statement.