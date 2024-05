An op-ed Friday in Blockworks called it foolish for anyone to throw their vote away for crypto, and it kicked off a big conversation on social media.

Two industry scions, Nic Carter (investor) and Erik Voorhees (entrepreneur from way back, (see his latest in 3️⃣)) weighed in thoughtfully on how partisan the technology is (h/t Fortune).

Flashback: Whatever it is, its proponents are spending mega money on this election.