Catch up quick

@ D.C.

🇺🇸 The U.S. and China are meeting in Geneva today to discuss AI safety and risk issues. (Axios)

🛰️ China, Russia and other foreign adversaries are increasingly looking to disrupt American space assets, a top Department of Defense official warned. (Nextgov/FCW)

🗳️ AI and other advanced technologies are supercharging threats against election workers, Department of Justice officials warned. (Axios)

@ Industry

🦾 OpenAI is rolling out a new flagship model, GPT-4o, that has advanced voice capabilities. (Axios)

👀 Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky is stepping down from his role, and long-time company executive Matt Garman is set to take his place. (Axios)

🤖 A look at the roughly 40 startups now advertising tools that can detect AI-manipulated media despite a lack of research into their methods. (Washington Post)

@ Hackers and hacks

⚠️ Federal officials warned that the Black Basta ransomware gang has breached more than 500 organizations worldwide. (BleepingComputer)

📲 Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting older people to steal their one-time passcodes and SIM-swap their phones. (TechCrunch)

🖼️ Hackers took down auction house Christie's website days before it was expected to sell as much as $840 million worth of art. (New York Times)