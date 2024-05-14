Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, who's led the unit since 2021, will step down June 3, the company announced on Tuesday. Why it matters: AWS is one of Amazon's most profitable businesses, accounting for more than 6o% of the company's operating income last quarter.

Driving the news: Selipsky is a 14-year Amazon veteran who was tapped for the AWS role after Andy Jassy took over the top job from Jeff Bezos.

Matt Garman, an 18-year veteran within AWS, will take over the mammoth cloud operation. He most recently led its sales and marketing efforts.

Between the lines: The cloud-computing unit has gotten a major boost from the explosion in generative AI.

Revenue in the business grew 17% in the first quarter year over year, hitting a $100 billion annual revenue run rate.

Data: Amazon; Chart: Axios Visuals

In reporting earnings at the end of April, Jassy suggested the business had turned a corner from the last few years of customers puling back on new spending, saying "we think the lion's share of the cost optimization is behind us."

What they're saying: "Matt has an unusually strong set of skills and experiences for his new role," Jassy said in a statement.