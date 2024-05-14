Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, who's led the unit since 2021, will step down June 3, the company announced on Tuesday.
Why it matters: AWS is one of Amazon's most profitable businesses, accounting for more than 6o% of the company's operating income last quarter.
Driving the news: Selipsky is a 14-year Amazon veteran who was tapped for the AWS role after Andy Jassy took over the top job from Jeff Bezos.
Matt Garman, an 18-year veteran within AWS, will take over the mammoth cloud operation. He most recently led its sales and marketing efforts.
Between the lines: The cloud-computing unit has gotten a major boost from the explosion in generative AI.
Revenue in the business grew 17% in the first quarter year over year, hitting a $100 billion annual revenue run rate.
In reporting earnings at the end of April, Jassy suggested the business had turned a corner from the last few years of customers puling back on new spending, saying "we think the lion's share of the cost optimization is behind us."
What they're saying: "Matt has an unusually strong set of skills and experiences for his new role," Jassy said in a statement.
"Matt knows our customers and business as well as anybody in the world, and has senior leadership experience on both the product and demand generation sides."