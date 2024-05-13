Skip to main content
The quest to "feel" textures on your phone

Imagine if you could touch your phone screen to feel the texture of that shirt you might buy, the roughness of a sand dune, or the striations of a block of wood.

  • That's the promise of surface haptics, a branch of mechanical engineering that aims to improve the displays in our automobiles, on kitchen appliances, and, yes, on cellphones and iPads.

Why it matters: Improved surface haptics on our vehicle displays could prevent accidents by helping us keep our eyes on the road while we fumble around for the music or climate controls.

  • The tech could also help doctors deliver better telemedicine, enhance VR experiences, and improve "hands-on" education and training.

Driving the news: Northwestern University engineers have built touchscreens that enable us to feel a variety of sensations — such as sticky, rough and fuzzy.

  • In other words, they've produced "a touchscreen that touches you back," as Michael Peshkin, professor of mechanical engineering at Northwestern, tells Axios.

What they're saying: "You should be able to feel when you are on your phone, feel things that you see — not [just] feel the whole device vibrate, the way you do now when you hit a key," Peshkin said.

  • "When you're looking at something on your phone that you'd naturally touch if it were right in front of you — you'd stroke your hand over it, you'd go like, 'What does that feel like?'"
  • "You want to be able to feel that on glass too — and we can."

Zoom in: Tanvas, a company that Peshkin and his longtime Northwestern collaborator J. Edward Colgate founded in 2010 to commercialize the technology, developed an iPad-size tablet that allowed you to touch the screen and feel smooth skin vs. unshaven skin, corduroy fabric, sandpaper, striations or a grid.

  • "You could just stroke your hand across it and feel these different material properties, as well as grab a rotator ring — that kind of thing," said Peshkin.
  • The device "couldn't do warmth or softness" however, like the feeling of holding someone's hand.

Case study: A Gillette advertising campaign used Tanvas' technology to show the difference between a clean-shaven face and a stubbly one.

  • The spot won an award at the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Yes, but: Tanvas ran out of money and closed its doors last year.

  • Cellphones and tablets need to be rugged, inexpensive and free of battery-hungry applications — and surface haptics presents problems for all those requirements.
  • "It's a little challenging whether it's commercially worth it to integrate that into phones and screens," said Peshkin, a bit wistfully.

Separately, a French company called hap2u says it's working on surface haptics for the automotive industry, but appears dormant.

What we're watching: Peshkin, Colgate and their lab continue to develop surface haptics, which ideally will prove useful one day in automotive displays, as well as our cherished phones and tablets.

Zoom out: An overarching goal of surface haptics is to create a "tactile internet."

  • It's a broad vision that involves using 5G technology and beyond "to enable real-time interaction of haptic data over the Internet," as one research paper put it.
  • Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the metaverse — as articulated in 2021, when he changed Facebook's name to Meta — includes the idea of an ultra-immersive "embodied internet."

Fun fact: In addition to pioneering the field of surface haptics, Colgate and Peshkin invented "cobots," or robots designed to work in tandem with humans, in 1996.

The bottom line: While phones will continue to do more whiz-bang things — from monitoring air quality to projecting holographic displays — they'll still be limited by their form factor.

  • "It's still glass, and it's always going to feel kind of cold and kind of hard," Peshkin said.
