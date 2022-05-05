Our cars have always been our companions, but now, thanks to the integration of new digital voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, they're finally able to understand us better.

Why it matters: The arrival of more reliable voice technology is revolutionizing the in-car experience, giving drivers hands-free access to more features and apps so they don't have to fumble with buttons or screens while driving.

Now a driver can say, "Alexa, I'm cold," and the car will adjust the temperature.

Or, "Alexa, take me to the nearest Starbucks," and the car will navigate there.

Flashback: Until a couple of years ago, voice commands in cars didn't work very well.

Drivers had to use stilted, preset phrases to navigate a series of menus: Navigation. Destination address. City. Street. Number.

None of it was intuitive, the systems were balky, and the episode usually ended in frustration.

Cars didn't have the memory and computing power to handle much more.

Four big technology advancements have led to a recent breakthrough in voice technology, which, in turn, is making cars safer.