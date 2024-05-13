Hey, I'm orbiting here

Planet Earth gained a record number of satellites — nearly 3,000 — last year, exacerbating orbital congestion.
Why it matters: Crowded orbits and collisions between satellites raise the risk of creating dangerous space debris and making parts of the planet's orbit unusable.
By the numbers: 2,877 spacecraft were launched in 2023, a nearly 15% increase from the previous year, according to a new report from satellite data firm Slingshot Aerospace.
That brought the total number of satellites in Earth's orbit to 12,597 at the end of last year.
Between the lines: More than 3,300 satellites orbiting Earth are inactive, "taking up valuable space," Melissa Quinn, general manager at Slingshot Aerospace, said in a statement.
Threat level: With less room to operate, satellites are getting closer to one another — sometimes uncomfortably so.
The bottom line: The satellite industry's growth — coupled with concerns about space debris and challenges for space insurance — "necessitate ongoing vigilance and adaptation to ensure the sustainability of space operations," per the report.