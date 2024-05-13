🌪️ 2024's twisters, mapped

More than 500 tornadoes have been spotted in the U.S. since April, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
The big picture: The 2024 tornado season is on track to become among the most prolific of recent years, per the NWS.
Yes, but: It's still behind 2019, when more than 800 tornadoes were recorded in April and May.
- And both years are far behind 2011's record of nearly 1,200 recorded tornadoes during the same period.
The intrigue: Some scientists believe climate change may be pushing "tornado alley" eastward, away from the Midwest.
- But others say tornadoes are a relatively small-scale weather phenomenon, making precise climate assessments difficult.
