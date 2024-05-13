Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Technology

🌪️ 2024's twisters, mapped

Map of the U.S. shows preliminary eyewitness reports of tornadoes since April 1, 2024. The tornado reports are scattered through the Midwest, Great Plains and South, with large concentrations in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Data: Storm Prediction Center; Note: "Preliminary" reports are eyewitness storm reports issued shortly after an event before being verified. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

More than 500 tornadoes have been spotted in the U.S. since April, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The big picture: The 2024 tornado season is on track to become among the most prolific of recent years, per the NWS.

Yes, but: It's still behind 2019, when more than 800 tornadoes were recorded in April and May.

  • And both years are far behind 2011's record of nearly 1,200 recorded tornadoes during the same period.

The intrigue: Some scientists believe climate change may be pushing "tornado alley" eastward, away from the Midwest.

  • But others say tornadoes are a relatively small-scale weather phenomenon, making precise climate assessments difficult.

