DOJ asks 40-year sentence for man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 10, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
The Justice Department is asking that the man convicted of kidnapping and assaulting Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), be sentenced to 40 years.
The big picture: Prosecutors say in a 20-page sentencing memo filed Friday that David DePape's sentencing should be used to discourage others from enacting political violence.
What they're saying: "The defendant planned a violent hostage-taking of the Speaker Emerita, and then nearly killed her husband," prosecutors say in the memo.
Go deeper: Paul Pelosi testifies at federal trial about "traumatic" attack