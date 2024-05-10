Virginia school board votes to restore schools' Confederate names

People watch as the Stonewall Jackson statue is removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia in July 2020. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

A Virginia school board voted early Friday to reinstate the original Confederate names of two public schools. Why it matters: The Shenandoah County School Board's 5-1 vote in favor of the move appears to be the first such action since authorities began removing monuments and other Confederate symbols from U.S. institutions and public spaces following outrage over the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Confederate symbols were became a flashpoint during ensuing racial justice protests that erupted following Floyd's death.

State of play: The vote reverses the board's decision in 2020 to remove the local elementary and high school's association with Civil War-era Confederate leaders Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Turner Ashby.

Consequently, Mountain View High School will revert to being called Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary School will again be called Ashby-Lee Elementary School.

Driving the news: The Coalition for Better Schools, a local conservative group, pushed for the change, saying in a letter to the school board that they "believe that revisiting this decision is essential to honor our community's heritage and respect the wishes of the majority."

What's next: "The funds required to implement the restoration must be provided by private donations exclusively and not be borne by the school system or government tax funds, though the SCPS [Shenandoah County Public Schools] will oversee disbursements relating to restoration costs," per the motion that was carried.

Background: Turner Ashby was a Confederate cavalry commander who owned enslaved people and advocated violence against Northern abolitionists, per Axios' Justice and Race reporter Russell Contreras.

Ashby served under Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a general who was known to have owned six enslaved people.

Ty Seidule's 2021 book, "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause," shows statues to Jackson and other Confederate leaders came in 20th Century eras of racial terror and as white southerners embraced a revisionist history about the Civil War.

Defenders of Confederates downplay that criticism and say it's about history, Contreras notes.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.