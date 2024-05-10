Judge blasts Trump's subpoena to prosecutor as "improper fishing expedition"

Donald Trump speaks to the press at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 10. Photo: Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images
New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday rejected former President Trump's bid to subpoena former Manhattan assistant D.A. Mark Pomerantz as part of his ongoing hush money criminal trial.
Why it matters: Trump's legal team had sought documents from Pomerantz's time at the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as some dated after his departure.
Context: Pomerantz had helped lead the probe into Trump under former D.A. Cyrus Vance, but resigned in 2022 amidst Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's initial unwillingness to pursue charges against Trump.
The big picture: Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money trial, in a ruling Friday quashed the Trump team's request for documents .
Zoom out: The trial is wrapping up its fourth week on Friday.