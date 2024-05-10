Now trending: Taylor travel

Skip to main content
American Swifties are headed across the pond for the European leg of Taylor Swift's smash-hit Eras tour, which kicked off in Paris this week.

Why it matters: Swift's tour was credited with boosting local economies across the U.S. last year. Many European cities are anticipating the same boom.

By the numbers: Americans have snatched up 20% of the tickets for Swift's four sold-out Paris shows, the Associated Press reports.

  • About 10,000 Americans are expected to attend her Stockholm shows alone, per the AP.

The intrigue: Many American fans are taking advantage of cheaper tickets thanks to tighter European regulations on fees and resales.

