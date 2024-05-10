The dream of training AI tools to fight cyberattacks without human intervention could soon be a reality. The big picture: Several AI security companies unveiled products at the RSA Conference this week designed to help mitigate cyber threats before they land on a corporate system.

CalypsoAI, a startup focused on preventing confidential data from being sucked into AI models, introduced a new feature that allows customers to create a vulnerability scanner without any coding experience.

Protect AI released Sightline, a new AI and machine learning supply chain vulnerability database, during the conference Monday. The tool provides an early-warning system that will defend against threats before they even appear on the government-run National Vulnerability Database.

Trellix rolled out its new generative AI-enabled tool, called Trellix Wise, which will share details about a threat with defenders as soon as it hits its network without any prompting.

Deep Instinct debuted DIANNA, its artificial neural network assistant, which relies on deep learning to predict hackers' tactics and intercept malware-infected files before they touch a system.

The big picture: So far, most AI security products have focused on keeping corporate data and government secrets away from chatbots and leveraging chatbots to help walk through threat alerts.

"We're still in this era of 'detect and respond,'" Carl Froggett, chief information officer at Deep Instinct, told Axios.

Between the lines: Executives and government officials have been hopeful that generative AI tools will help alleviate cyber workers who are stretched thin and burned out.

The cybersecurity industry doesn't have all of the workers it needs, and experts have hoped that generative AI products could help fill in some of the gaps.

Zoom in: CalypsoAI noticed the trend of everyone competing in the so-called scanner wars to create dozens of content and vulnerability scanners targeting specific use cases for AI models.

So instead of the company continuing to dream up use cases for generative AI models, CalypsoAI created a product that allows customers to create their own customizable chat scanners for their specific needs, CEO Neil Serebryany said.

If a customer needs to follow the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), they can create a bot for this specific use case to keep patient data from landing in employees' hands.

The customer scanners can be embedded into Slack, Microsoft Teams and other parts of a corporate system that's using a custom LLM.

Yes, but: The industry isn't ready to completely turn cyber defense over to AI, Ashok Banerjee, senior vice president of product engineering at Trellix, told Axios.