Regardless of your relationship to the Mother's Day holiday, I think we can all appreciate working mothers.

The big picture: As our Markets colleague Emily Peck has reported, more mothers are working than ever before.

And the percentage of women who recently gave birth and remained part of the workforce reached a decade-plus high-water mark last year, new census data shows, per Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj.

What they're saying: "In our society ... it takes so little to be considered a great dad and it also takes so little to be considered a sh---y mom," Ali Wong joked in her first Netflix standup special where she was seven months pregnant.