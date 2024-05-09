Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Vice Media said Thursday it will create a joint venture with Nashville-based Savage Ventures to relaunch its digital properties, including Vice.com, Munchies, Motherboard, and Noisey. Why it matters: The deal will see Savage Ventures investing "tens of millions of dollars" into the joint venture, a Vice spokesperson said.

Catch up quick: The investment marks the first effort by Vice Media to substantially re-invest in its digital brands following a bankruptcy buyout last year that saw the elimination of hundreds of roles, consolidation of departments and cancellation of news shows.

Savage Ventures was one of the entities that looked to buy Vice out of bankruptcy last year.

Zoom in: The new partnership gives Vice Media branding control over its digital assets without having to manage them day-to-day.

That structure will allow Vice Media to focus more on its B2B franchises, such as Vice Studios Group, Vice TV, and its advertising agency Virtue.

The joint venture will also relaunch Vice's social media channels. The combined portfolio, the firms said, "has nearly 100 million followers across all platforms.

Yes, but: The deal does not include the digital assets of Vice News.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to have strategic discussions with "leading global news organizations" to amplify the company's long-form news and documentary content.

Between the lines: Savage Ventures manages a slew of digital-first brands including outdoors.com, 247health.com and americansongwriter.com.

In partnering with Savage, Vice Media executives see an opportunity to boost its brands exposure to companies that Savage manages across lifestyle, sports, wellness and music.

"This structure allows us to leverage Savage's leading expertise and furthers our vision to produce compelling original content that entertains while pushing boundaries," Vice Media CEO Bruce Dixon said in a statement.

The big picture: The joint venture marks a shift in Vice Media's strategy to focus more on licensing content to other businesses, rather than monetizing content through advertising.