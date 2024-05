Former President Trump had a gathering at Mar-a-Lago for supporters who bought in heavily to his NFT cards.

Ryan Selkis, founder of data firm Messari, who has been heavily involved in lobbying to defend the crypto industry, got invited to speak at the dinner.

Selkis blasted the administrative state and extolled crypto's potential to defend dollar dominance. Then Trump touted his NFTs.

What they're saying: "I wanna say the crypto thing has really been amazing what's happened in the last short period of time," Trump says in the video.