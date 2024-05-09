Starliner launch rescheduled

Share on email (opens in new window)

Boeing's Starliner atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on May 5. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing Starliner's first crewed mission to the International Space Station is now set for late next week after a scrubbed attempt this past Monday. Why it matters: A successful mission would allow Boeing to begin competing with SpaceX in shuttling people to and from the space station.

Catch up quick: The mission had been planned for May 6, but it was postponed after a technical issue.

The problem was not related to the Starliner but to the United Launch Alliance rocket it rides into space.

What's next: Boeing and NASA are now planning to try again on May 17.

The big picture: Starliner's first crewed flight has been delayed for years amid technical issues requiring additional uncrewed tests.

