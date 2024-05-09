Pro-Palestinian protesters denounce Israel's participation in Eurovision

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Malmö, Sweden on May 9. Photo: Atila Altuntas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of Malmö, Sweden Thursday to protest Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Why it matters: As protests over the Israel-Hamas war have shaken college campuses across the U.S. and around the world, demonstrations at the singing competition shine a global spotlight on the unpopularity of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

The big picture: Months of criticism preceded Israel's participation in this year's Eurovision.

European Broadcasting Union Director General Noel Curran defended Israel's inclusion in the competition in January, saying Eurovision "is a non-political music event ... It is not a contest between governments."

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters on Thursday called for a ceasefire in Gaza and denounced Israel's participation ahead of the day's semi-final. Protests are also planned for Saturday's final, per the AP.

in Gaza and denounced Israel's participation ahead of the day's semi-final. Protests are also planned for Saturday's final, per the AP. "Eurovision shame on you! Blood is on your hands too!" protesters shouted, the Washington Post reported.

Zoom in: Israeli singer Eden Golan, 20, is participating in the semi-final with her song "Hurricane." Booing from audience members beset her dress rehearsal Wednesday, per the AP.

"I am proud to represent my country, particularly this year," Golan said in a statement the Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

"I am receiving support and love and I am determined to give my best performance tomorrow in the semifinal and nothing will deter me from that goal!"

Golan faced death threats ahead of the contest, per the Post.

State of play: The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, has faced criticism for allowing Israel to compete even though it banned Russia from the 2022 contest after its invasion of Ukraine.

"The Israel public service broadcaster has been a member of the EBU for over 60 years," the EBU said in a statement earlier this year.

"The Russian public service broadcasters had their EBU membership suspended in 2022 due to consistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service media values," it added.

Zoom out: Pro-Palestinian protesters have also voiced opposition to Israel's participation in this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.