A glowing new tally of President Biden's environmental record from a progressive coalition signals White House political progress on shoring up the climate movement's restive left flank. Why it matters: Young climate-conscious voters are part of his base, but some activists have wanted a harder White House line on fossil fuels.

Driving the news: The pro-Democratic group Climate Power's memo, co-released by over 20 groups, credits Biden with 320+ "climate, conservation, public health and clean energy actions."

The intrigue: The youth-led Sunrise Movement, which years ago helped push the "Green New Deal" idea onto the national stage, is among the backers.

The group has warned that Biden risks alienating young voters, and has decried policies that include the approval of the Willow oil project in Alaska.

But it has also cheered steps name-checked in the new memo, like the pause on new LNG export licenses and creation of the American Climate Corps.

What they're saying: "President Biden has delivered critical climate action in his first term," Sunrise Movement campaign director Kidus Girma said in a statement alongside the memo.

But the group cautions that Biden must keep taking "bold" steps.

State of play: Other groups on the memo include Green Latinos, the League of Conservation Voters, Indivisible, and the Sierra Club.

Climate Power tells Axios it plans to use the document as a persuasion tool.

"Our polling shows that when young voters learn about President Biden's record, they move in his favor," Climate Power spokesperson Alex Glass tells Axios.

The analysis says the policies tallied have created over 270,000 jobs and are on a path to creating millions more.

Yes, but: Surveys show Democratic voters want strong steps on climate. But what that means in states that may decide the election — and how much voters connect Biden's climate record to the economy — is unclear.

For instance, Pennsylvania produces tons of natural gas, and its Democratic senators have misgivings about Biden's liquefied natural gas policy.

Or consider writer Josh Barro bashing the "zombie idea" that Biden's vulnerability is among young activists who want Biden to move left on climate and Gaza.

In reality, the problem is the "less-engaged, less-ideological voter who's upset about inflation," he writes.

The bottom line: The take-o-sphere has plenty of dueling analyses about whether climate will actually be salient in 2024.