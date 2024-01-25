The red hot politics of super-chilled LNG

Share on email (opens in new window)

The future of liquefied natural gas exports is fast becoming the biggest energy policy battle of 2024 — and maybe beyond.

State of play: There are fresh signs the White House will pump the brakes on new export approvals in order to better weave climate change into reviews.

Driving the news: The New York Times reports the administration will pause a decision on Venture Global's big Calcasieu Pass 2 project — a top target of climate activists — and other proposals.

Bloomberg writes of plans for "intensifying" scrutiny that could stall planned projects for months or longer.

The administration did not comment.

Why it matters: The U.S. recently became the world's largest LNG exporter, but the energy source's surge since the mid-2010s is tricky for Biden officials.

LNG gives the U.S. geopolitical leverage, and new terminals are an economic driver in some places.

But climate and fence-line anti-pollution activists — including young voters Biden-world covets politically — have made thwarting LNG a top policy focus.

The intrigue: ClearView Energy Partners sees potential pushback to a pause inside the administration on economic grounds. But appealing to climate-minded young voters could carry the day.

"While it may be true that economics wins out over politics in the long run, we will say it again: in politics, there is no long run (especially not in an election year)," ClearView said in a note.

Yes, but: The politics aren't cut and dried. Consider that multiple energy companies see export markets boosting the gas industry in states like Pennsylvania — a huge 2024 battleground.

What we're watching: Look for intense public and closed-door lobbying in a fight that spills into the presidential race.

My inbox is filling up green groups praising the potential pause, and industry groups bashing it.

Donald Trump's campaign did not provide comment, but he and other Republicans typically lash out at fossil fuel restrictions.

European and Asian gas buyers are nervous about Biden's next moves — and weighing in with the administration, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Catch up fast: U.S. exports are slated to grow regardless, thanks to new projects already taking shape, but many other plans still await approval.

LNG backers make a pragmatic climate argument that LNG helps displace overseas use of coal, the most CO2-emitting fuel.

However, Paris Agreement targets require getting off all fossil fuels, and activists fear new projects lock in emissions for decades.

Releases of methane, a powerful planet-warming gas, in the supply chain erode the advantage over coal (though by how much is hotly debated.)

The bottom line: The future of LNG may be on the ballot.