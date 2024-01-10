Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden faces intense election-year pressure from his left to thwart a huge expansion of U.S. liquefied natural gas exports.

Why it matters: LNG sits at the crossroads of climate and foreign policy.

The U.S. is already the world's largest supplier, but the Biden administration faces thorny decisions as project plans and export permit applications pile up.

Driving the news: Prominent activists, including Bill McKibben, just announced a three-day sit-in next month at the Energy Department.

The planned civil disobedience is part of a wider pressure campaign against LNG from environmentalists and some Democratic lawmakers.

A central target is Venture Global's big planned Calcasieu Pass phase 2 (CP2) project in Louisiana.

State of play: Biden officials may alter how they consider climate change in LNG project reviews, Politico and Bloomberg report, with those outlets saying the efforts could slow approvals.

The big picture: The U.S. LNG surge provides Biden with geopolitical leverage. That was apparent as cargoes helped Europe replace Russian gas.

The intrigue: LNG's role in climate policy is a Rorschach test.

Backers make a pragmatic case that it helps displace overseas use of coal, the most CO2-emitting fuel, while maintaining energy security.

Yes, but: Activists point to science showing Paris Agreement targets require getting off all fossil fuels, and fear new projects will lock in emissions for decades.

And methane releases in gas production and processing erode LNG's advantage over coal. Yet by how much is hotly debated.

Catch up fast: Domestic LNG exports, enabled by the shale boom, began in 2016, and projects under construction are slated to keep boosting shipments.

Last fall, the International Energy Agency estimated exports would rise 60% from 2022-2026. Projects on the drawing board would add even more in later years.

What we're watching: How Biden views the risk that climate-minded voters would be upset by greenlighting more exports.

Some analysts say the White House could delay decisions until after the 2024 election.

ClearView Energy Partners said in a note that a freeze on approvals for more study, and perhaps a new regulatory proceeding, would be a "bid for young voters."

The odds: Rapidan Energy Group sees just a 20% chance Biden officials approve new LNG exports to countries without free trade deals with the U.S. — which basically means the biggest markets — before the election.

The bottom line: This could be the defining energy policy battle of 2024.