Two U.S. natural gas heavyweights are looking abroad as they pursue a multibillion dollar merger at home.

Catch up fast: Chesapeake Energy plans to acquire Southwestern Energy in a $7.4 billion deal; the new combined name is still TBD.

They have adjacent holdings in Louisiana and Pennsylvania, while the deal also brings in Southwestern's Ohio and West Virginia acreage.

Why it matters: It would create the nation's largest natgas producer, and it's the latest domino to fall in the U.S. oil and gas sector's ongoing consolidation.

The companies account for 7% of U.S. production, the WSJ reports.

The intrigue: One driver is making the company a very competitive player in supplying the surge in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports from the Gulf Coast.

Major cargoes first set sail in 2016, and last year the U.S. became the world's largest supplier.

The big picture: Up to 20% of the combined Chesapeake-Southwest production will feed LNG markets, they said, with the investor presentation calling the new entity "LNG ready."

That reflects a previous target Chesapeake floated once before on its own.

What they're saying: "The combined company cements itself as a supplier of choice to U.S. Gulf Coast LNG seeking international pricing," Wood Mackenzie analyst Alex Beeker said in a note.

LNG will increase its share of total U.S. gas demand from 12% now to 20% in 2030 "and account for the majority of future demand growth," Enverus Intelligence Research's Andrew Dittmar said in a note.

Zoom out: Even as global climate policies aim to speed up the transition from fossil fuels, Chesapeake expressed confidence in a robust and lasting market.

"The world is short energy, and demand for our products is growing, both in the U.S. and overseas," Chesapeake CEO Nick Dell'Osso said in a statement.

The companies said the deal positions them well, with an estimated $400 million in annual synergies, which helps lower their production breakeven point.

The bottom line: It's the "biggest gas-focused U.S. upstream deal in more than 10 years and reflects emerging confidence around the long-term outlook for the commodity," Dittmar writes.