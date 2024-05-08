GOP campaign staffer "liked" antisemitic memes

A staffer for Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy engaged with numerous social media posts with racist and antisemitic messaging, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: A GOP candidate is paying a staffer who liked antisemitic memes at the same time that Republicans have been unified in slamming Democrats over antisemitism at recent pro-Palestinian protests.
21-year-old Caleb Oriet introduced himself as "deputy political director" of Sheehy's campaign at an event last month, according to audio obtained by Axios.
The campaign has said he was a "young field staffer."