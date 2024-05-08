GOP campaign staffer "liked" antisemitic memes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A staffer for Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy engaged with numerous social media posts with racist and antisemitic messaging, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A GOP candidate is paying a staffer who liked antisemitic memes at the same time that Republicans have been unified in slamming Democrats over antisemitism at recent pro-Palestinian protests.

21-year-old Caleb Oriet introduced himself as "deputy political director" of Sheehy's campaign at an event last month, according to audio obtained by Axios.

The campaign has said he was a "young field staffer."

Oriet has been on the campaign's payroll since at least last October, according to federal filings.

Zoom in: Oriet's Instagram account, @realbased_caleb, liked a number of antisemitic and racist posts, which had not been previously reported.

The account was deleted after Axios reached out to the campaign for comment.

The Sheehy campaign did not respond to the request.

One of the Instagram posts from June 2022 that was liked by Oriet says "Don't follow me for my cute cat posting if you can't stand by me when I deny the Holocaust."

Many of the posts were from the meme account "its.okay.to.be.christian," which Oriet followed, and regularly posts antisemitic content.

Zoom out: Sheehy's campaign last week brushed aside the Daily Beast's reporting that claimed Oriet engaged with racist content on X, formerly known as Twitter.