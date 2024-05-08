Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House overwhelmingly unites against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) exit the U.S. Capitol today. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After all that noise, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't even get a proper vote.

Why it matters: Greene chose a climatic confrontation Wednesday by calling a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson, and was almost instantly blocked by an overwhelming 359-43 procedural motion.

  • Just 10 Republicans took her side. Some said they wouldn't actually have voted to remove Johnson (R-La.).
  • The gavel was repeatedly banged to restore order as members booed Greene (R-Ga.) during her speech.
  • Many of those boos came from her fellow Republicans.

Between the lines: Greene's team didn't give Johnson a heads-up about calling a vote, a source familiar told Axios.

Zoom in: By far the longest part of the process was Greene reading her resolution, and the clerk reading it into the record.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unsuccessfully tried to call for unanimous consent to save the chamber from hearing the same speech twice.

Zoom in: Greene will say the result proves her point — that Republicans don't really have a majority that wants to fight for Republican legislation.

  • "I'm proud of myself because I'm doing everything I promised my district," Greene told reporters.

But the biggest obstacle to Republicans fighting for party-line legislation has been the voluntary surrender of power from GOP leadership to their backbenchers.

After the vote, Johnson defended his conservative credentials.

  • "Hopefully this is the end of the personality politics and the character assassination that has defined 118th — it's regrettable," he told reporters.
