House overwhelmingly unites against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) exit the U.S. Capitol today. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
After all that noise, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't even get a proper vote.
Why it matters: Greene chose a climatic confrontation Wednesday by calling a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson, and was almost instantly blocked by an overwhelming 359-43 procedural motion.
Between the lines: Greene's team didn't give Johnson a heads-up about calling a vote, a source familiar told Axios.
Zoom in: By far the longest part of the process was Greene reading her resolution, and the clerk reading it into the record.
Zoom in: Greene will say the result proves her point — that Republicans don't really have a majority that wants to fight for Republican legislation.
But the biggest obstacle to Republicans fighting for party-line legislation has been the voluntary surrender of power from GOP leadership to their backbenchers.
After the vote, Johnson defended his conservative credentials.