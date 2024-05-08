House overwhelmingly unites against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) exit the U.S. Capitol today. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After all that noise, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't even get a proper vote. Why it matters: Greene chose a climatic confrontation Wednesday by calling a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson, and was almost instantly blocked by an overwhelming 359-43 procedural motion.

Just 10 Republicans took her side. Some said they wouldn't actually have voted to remove Johnson (R-La.).

The gavel was repeatedly banged to restore order as members booed Greene (R-Ga.) during her speech.

Many of those boos came from her fellow Republicans.

Between the lines: Greene's team didn't give Johnson a heads-up about calling a vote, a source familiar told Axios.

The two spent hours in closed-door meetings this week, without resolution.

Zoom in: By far the longest part of the process was Greene reading her resolution, and the clerk reading it into the record.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unsuccessfully tried to call for unanimous consent to save the chamber from hearing the same speech twice.

Zoom in: Greene will say the result proves her point — that Republicans don't really have a majority that wants to fight for Republican legislation.

"I'm proud of myself because I'm doing everything I promised my district," Greene told reporters.

But the biggest obstacle to Republicans fighting for party-line legislation has been the voluntary surrender of power from GOP leadership to their backbenchers.

After the vote, Johnson defended his conservative credentials.