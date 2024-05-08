Charted: Shopify shock

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shopify, the e-commerce logistics company, shocked investors today with its sales forecast.

By the numbers: While sales growth reached 23% in the first quarter, Shopify says it expects its Q2 growth rate to fall to the high teens.

The stock plummeted more than 21% earlier in the day and closed down 18.6%.

💭 Hope's thought bubble: As consumers continue to battle inflation and budget for events and travel, Shopify's double-digit growth rate — in its 18th year of operation — speaks to how strong demand for goods continues to be.