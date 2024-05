Former President Trump and his attorneys Susan Necheles and Emil Bove attend his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7. Photo: Sarah Yenesel-Pool/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the Department of Correction and Rikers Island would be "ready" if former President Trump is sentenced to jail for violating the gag order in his hush money trial. Why it matters: Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's New York criminal trial, issued a dramatic warning to Trump on Monday that further violations of his gag order could land him behind bars.

Jail time for Trump, of any length, would throw the New York corrections system into unprecedented territory.

Driving the news: "Our amazing commissioner, she is prepared for whatever comes on Rikers Island," Adams said during an unrelated media availability on Tuesday.

"I'm pretty sure she would be prepared to manage and deal with the situation," Adams said.

"In this business, particularly around law enforcement, we have to adjust to whatever comes our way, but we don't want to deal with a hypothetical. But they're professionals, they'll be ready."

Zoom in: Adams also said he has had conversations with the corrections department about the possibility of jail time for Trump.

