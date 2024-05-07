Latinos among the 2024 Pultizer winners

Among this year's Pulitzer winners were (from left) Brandon Som, Cristina Rivera Garza and Silvia Foster-Frau. Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Latinos were among the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism and literature announced Monday.
Why it matters: The awards that a new generation of Latino writers and journalists is gaining recognition. Here are the winners:
Silvia Foster-Frau and Arelis Hernández are part of the staff of the Washington Post that took the prize "for its sobering examination of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle," the board said.
Brandon Som for his collection "Tripas: Poems."
Cristina Rivera Garza for "Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice."
Médar de la Cruz, a Dominican American cartoonist and illustrator born in Miami, and currently residing in Brooklyn, New York.
