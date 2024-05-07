Latinos among the 2024 Pultizer winners

Latinos were among the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism and literature announced Monday.

Why it matters: The awards that a new generation of Latino writers and journalists is gaining recognition. Here are the winners:

Silvia Foster-Frau and Arelis Hernández are part of the staff of the Washington Post that took the prize "for its sobering examination of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle," the board said.

The project "forced readers to reckon with the horrors wrought by the weapon often used for mass shootings in America."

Brandon Som for his collection "Tripas: Poems."

The board said the work "celebrates his Chicana grandmother, who worked nights on the assembly line at Motorola, and his Chinese American father and grandparents, who ran the family corner store."

Cristina Rivera Garza for "Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice."

The board said it's "a genre-bending account of the author's 20-year-old sister, murdered by a former boyfriend, that mixes memoir, feminist investigative journalism and poetic biography."

Rivera Garza was born in Matamoros, Mexico, and is the director of the creative writing program in Hispanic Studies at the University of Houston.

Médar de la Cruz, a Dominican American cartoonist and illustrator born in Miami, and currently residing in Brooklyn, New York.

The board cited him for his work The Diary of a Rikers Island Library Worker in The New Yorker.

