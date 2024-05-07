Skip to main content
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Latinos among the 2024 Pultizer winners

headshot
headshot
Brandon Som amd Cristina Rivera Garza attends the 74th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 15, 2023; Silvia Foster-Frau, Washington Post staff reporter, poses in Washington

Among this year's Pulitzer winners were (from left) Brandon Som, Cristina Rivera Garza and Silvia Foster-Frau. Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Latinos were among the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism and literature announced Monday.

Why it matters: The awards that a new generation of Latino writers and journalists is gaining recognition. Here are the winners:

National reporting

Silvia Foster-Frau and Arelis Hernández are part of the staff of the Washington Post that took the prize "for its sobering examination of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle," the board said.

  • The project "forced readers to reckon with the horrors wrought by the weapon often used for mass shootings in America."

Poetry

Brandon Som for his collection "Tripas: Poems."

  • The board said the work "celebrates his Chicana grandmother, who worked nights on the assembly line at Motorola, and his Chinese American father and grandparents, who ran the family corner store."

Memoir or autobiography

Cristina Rivera Garza for "Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice."

  • The board said it's "a genre-bending account of the author's 20-year-old sister, murdered by a former boyfriend, that mixes memoir, feminist investigative journalism and poetic biography."
  • Rivera Garza was born in Matamoros, Mexico, and is the director of the creative writing program in Hispanic Studies at the University of Houston.

Illustrated reporting and commentary

Médar de la Cruz, a Dominican American cartoonist and illustrator born in Miami, and currently residing in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep reading.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Latino in your inbox.

Read the full edition