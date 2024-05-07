Disney's entertainment streaming business posts first-time profit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Disney regulatory filings; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Disney on Tuesday said Disney+ and Hulu combined were profitable last quarter, an update that should give investors confidence in its streaming strategy. Why it matters: Streaming profits will be critical in offsetting steady declines in Disney's legacy entertainment business.

Its full streaming portfolio, including ESPN+, is on track to be profitable by its fiscal fourth quarter ending Sept. 30.

Revenues and operating income from Disney's entertainment linear networks declined by 8% and 22%, respectively, last quarter, due to advertising losses stemming from viewership declines.

Revenues and profits from its division that includes theater ticket sales fell 40%, in part due to the lack of movie releases stemming from the writers and actors strikes last year.

Yes, but: Disney's full streaming segment still isn't profitable, but it's getting closer.

Combined with ESPN+, Disney's direct-to-consumer division lost $18 million last quarter, which is much less than the $659 million it lost during the same period last year. (ESPN+ lost $65 million last quarter.)

Disney said that despite "softer" entertainment streaming revenues anticipated next quarter, it still expects its combined streaming business to be profitable in the fourth fiscal quarter and to be a "meaningful future growth driver for the company."

Between the lines: Disney attributes its streaming revenue gains to subscriber additions and price hikes, which helped drive higher average revenue per user (ARPU) for Disney+.

Disney+ grew its subscriber base by 6.3 million, bringing the total number of Disney+ subscribers (excluding Disney+ Hotstar subscribers) to 117.6 million last quarter.

The company is also making progress on streaming advertising for Disney+, which has long been a staple of Hulu's streaming business. The firm now has 22.5 million subscribers to its ad-supported tier for Disney+, executives said on the company's earnings call.

Zoom out: Disney's parks and experiences division continues to be a growth driver for the company, along with streaming.

Domestic parks and experiences grew by 7% last quarter while international parks and experiences revenue grew by 29%, thanks to higher spending at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The company says it expects "robust" profits from that segment for the full fiscal year.

The big picture: In beating Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines last quarter, Disney told investors it expects profits for the full fiscal year to surpass previous expectations.