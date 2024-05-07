Bloomberg Media launches education platform with Emeritus

Bloomberg Media is teaming with Emeritus, an online education company, to launch "Bloomberg Learning," the company's first-ever foray into the education business, executives told Axios. Why it matters: The courses offer Bloomberg Media a new revenue stream and a different way to target new readers and subscribers.

Participants will receive a subscription to Bloomberg.com and will have access to exclusive video content and insights from Bloomberg Media while enrolled.

Zoom in: Bloomberg Media and Emeritus will launch a suite of courses designed to deliver insights from industry experts across a variety of topics, beginning with a class on artificial intelligence and business that will launch this summer.

Eventually, they hope to launch courses across topics endemic to Bloomberg Media, such as finance, tech and sustainability.

The courses, priced at $2,500 each, are aimed at business decision-makers who are focused on reskilling workers to manage disruption, particularly in areas like AI and technology.

They are aimed at mid-career business professionals, not students or universities, per Nick Sallon, chief partnerships officer at Bloomberg Media. Bloomberg Media will market the courses both to enterprise customers and consumers themselves.

How it works: Emeritus will design the courses and offer academic subject matter experts to help fuel the curriculum. Bloomberg Media will provide its library of content and custom videos from its journalists to bring context to the learning materials.

Bloomberg Media will produce in-house videos of its subject matter experts for the coursework. It will also provide footage from Bloomberg TV and events typically only available to subscribers.

Zoom out: The courses also offer Bloomberg and Emeritus new opportunities to expand internationally to markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, said Charlie Schilling, president of Emeritus Enterprise Americas and Europe.

"We really do see this is a global partnership that leverages the best of both institutions," he said.

The big picture: More media and tech companies are launching educational courses as they venture deeper into video.