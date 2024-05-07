Better trains are coming

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're entering a boom time for American rail — including bona fide high-speed trains. Why it matters: Train travel can be faster, more convenient and cleaner than driving or flying.

But hurdles — ranging from a lack of investment to geographic and political challenges — have held trains back in the U.S. compared with global peers.

Driving the news: Brightline West, which calls itself the nation's only private intercity train service provider, recently broke ground on a 218-mile route that'll provide high-speed service between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, California (just east of Los Angeles).

The company aims to run "zero emission, fully electric trains capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour," with total route times of two hours — about half the driving time.

A station at Rancho Cucamonga will let riders transfer to other transit networks that'll bring them to L.A.

State of play: There's already Brightline service in Florida, which, as of last fall, connects Miami and Orlando — with hopes to expand to Tampa.

The Florida line isn't high-speed, but it's "pleasant," "comfortable" and "a vastly more relaxing experience" than driving, Axios' Jeff Weiner writes in his Axios Miami review.

Yes, but: While Brightline's ridership is growing, it recently lowered its estimates for passenger growth in the Sunshine State.

It's now forecasting 4.9 million riders this year, down from around 7 million, per Bloomberg — which also points out that the Florida service "lost $192 million in the first nine months of 2023."

Meanwhile, tried-and-true Amtrak is hoping to double ridership by 2040 through service improvements, train upgrades, infrastructure projects and more.

New "Borealis" service connecting Chicago and the Twin Cities launches this month, marking "the first time in 45 years there will be twice-daily service" on that route, per the Star Tribune.

Faster service is also planned for the vital Northeast Corridor, while new trains, called Airo, are also on the way for several lines.

Airo trains will offer "modern comfortable seating, spacious restrooms and a contemporary food service experience," Amtrak says.

A rendering of business class aboard Amtrak's modern Airo train. Image courtesy of Amtrak

What they're saying: "There are plans in place with funding to basically replace the Amtrak fleet in the next decade, and that has never happened before," Amtrak president Roger Harris tells Axios.

That's a "huge transformational opportunity, especially from a customer experience point of view," he said. "People will have modern trains with modern amenities and comfort."

Amtrak is also taking the reins on a long-envisioned high-speed rail project linking Dallas and Houston, CNBC reports.

The project still faces major hurdles but could help connect and support the region's booming population.

Meanwhile, in California, a publicly funded project aims to connect Sacramento and San Diego — but it has faced big delays.

The proposed California High-Speed Rail is up against serious right-of-way and financial challenges.

Between the lines: Almost all of these projects are getting huge financial boosts from the 2021 infrastructure law.

Reality check: The great rail line of history is littered with ambitious train projects that never saw the light of day, or emerged as a shadow of their proposed selves.

