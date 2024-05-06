Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The SEC issued a Wells Notice on May 4, stating that staff had made a "preliminary determination" alleging that Robinhood had violated securities law. Why it matters: The flurry of token delistings last year by Robinhood and other brokerages hasn't assuaged the SEC as it continues to crack down on the sector.

Zoom in: Specifically, the staff is now recommending enforcement action against the company, citing Sections 15(a) and 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 — which require entities dealing with securities to register as broker and clearing agencies.

What they're saying: "We firmly believe that the assets listed on our platform are not securities," Dan Gallagher, Robinhood's chief legal, compliance and corporate affairs officer said in a statement.

He noted that Robinhood has previously tried to register as a special purpose broker-dealer for digital assets, going through a 16-month process that turned out to be fruitless.

Context: Robinhood first disclosed an SEC investigation into its crypto business in December 2022.

In June 2023, the stock-trading platform delisted Cardano, Polygon and Solana tokens that the commission named as unregistered securities in lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

That same month, trading platforms eToro and Bakkt also delisted a handful of tokens named in the suits, while Coinbase refused to cull its trading pairs and has been fighting the suit.

The bottom line: Shares of Robinhood dipped in early trading Monday, before rising 2%.