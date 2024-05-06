Met Gala takes over

Anna Wintour attends the 2024 Met Gala, May 6, New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Event season is in full bloom, and guests are arriving at tonight's Met Gala as we hit send on this newsletter.
Fashion's biggest night is a benefit (or "an A.T.M.") for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Attended by about 400 stars, the event always falls on the first Monday in May.
The intrigue: TikTok is a lead sponsor this year, even as it faces a national ban.
What we're watching: This year's dress code is about fleeting beauty, or "The Garden of Time."
