Met Gala takes over

Event season is in full bloom, and guests are arriving at tonight's Met Gala as we hit send on this newsletter.

Fashion's biggest night is a benefit (or "an A.T.M.") for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Attended by about 400 stars, the event always falls on the first Monday in May.

Tickets reportedly sold for $75,000 each, $25,000 more than 2023, the NYT reports.

The intrigue: TikTok is a lead sponsor this year, even as it faces a national ban.

Nathalie du Preez, who worked with and is friends with CEO Shou Chew, an honorary gala chair, told the NYT that the partnership makes sense "in terms of making friends in the U.S."

What we're watching: This year's dress code is about fleeting beauty, or "The Garden of Time."