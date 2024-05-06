ABC News president Kim Godwin steps down

Embattled ABC News President Kim Godwin has stepped down, according to notes internally obtained by Axios on Sunday. Why it matters: Godwin, who joined ABC News from CBS in 2021, was the first Black woman to lead a major broadcast news division.

In a note sent to staffers Sunday announcing her resignation, she said, "It's both a privilege and a debt to those who chipped away at the ceiling before me to lead a team whose brand is synonymous with trust, integrity and a dogged determination to be the best in the business," she added.

Be smart: For months, reports have described an increasingly hostile environment for Godwin within ABC News, as staffers began to lose confidence in her leadership.

Sources told Axios that the main sentiment felt by staff was that Godwin was more focused on promoting herself as a leader rather than invest time with ABC News' staff and show teams.

When longtime Disney executive Debra OConnell was named president of a newly created division overseeing ABC News and its local broadcast stations in February, it was largely seen as a demotion for Godwin.

Since her promotion, OConnell has acted as a steady voice for ABC News staffers, who told Axios they felt unclear about the network's direction.

The big picture: Despite the drama around Godwin, ABC News' top franchises, Good Morning America and World News Tonight continue to top competitors in overall viewership.

Staffers say that while the leadership drama was distracting, it didn't impact the news operations' productivity.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Godwin stepping down.

What's next: In a note to staff obtained by Axios, OConnell said she will oversee ABC News for the time being and is "looking forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path forward together."