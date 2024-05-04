"May the 4th be with you": Biden celebrates Star Wars Day with Luke Skywalker actor

Share on email (opens in new window)

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, left, and actor Mark Hamill at the White House on May 3. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Star Wars" went presidential when actor Mark Hamill stopped by the White House the day before commemorating Star Wars Day on Saturday. Why it matters: The informal annual observance celebrates the "Star Wars" franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas and cherished by fans as a launchpad for the science fiction boom in film.

"May the 4th be with you," President Biden said in a video circulated on social media Saturday.

"Always," Hamill added.

The actor who played Luke Skywalker said he was "honored" to visit the White House, per the AP. He had earlier visited during the administrations of former presidents Carter and Obama.

