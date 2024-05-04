"May the 4th be with you": Biden celebrates Star Wars Day with Luke Skywalker actor

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, left, and actor Mark Hamill at the White House on May 3. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images
"Star Wars" went presidential when actor Mark Hamill stopped by the White House the day before commemorating Star Wars Day on Saturday.
Why it matters: The informal annual observance celebrates the "Star Wars" franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas and cherished by fans as a launchpad for the science fiction boom in film.
"May the 4th be with you," President Biden said in a video circulated on social media Saturday.
