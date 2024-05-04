Skip to main content
Scoop: RJC endorses Carol Miller in GOP primary against Jan. 6 participant

WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Monday endorsed Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.V.) in her race against former House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, citing Evans' comments on Israel and his criminal record.

Why it matters: The group lauded Miller as "a strong ally to the Jewish community," and blasted Evans as a "fringe extremist who believes it's reasonable to conclude that 'Israel had a whole lot to do with January 6' and that we need to investigate whether 'Jews stole the [2020] election.'"

  • "For such a person [Evans] to become a Congressman would be an embarrassment for Republicans nation-wide," RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.
  • But it's West Virginians who would be hurt the most if a dependable conservative like Carol Miller were to be replaced by a criminal provocateur," Brooks added.

The intrigue: Miller — the head of the Republican Main Street Caucus — is facing pushback from hardline conservatives in her race.

  • Evans — who was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot — was recently endorsed by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good (R-Va.), MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
  • The RJC also recently came out against Good, opting to back his primary opponent, state Sen. John McGuire, citing his vote against a sweeping foreign aid package that included Israel funding.

The big picture: Miller currently has a cash advantage in the race, with the primary election set to take place on on May 14.

