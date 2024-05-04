WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Monday endorsed Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.V.) in her race against former House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, citing Evans' comments on Israel and his criminal record. Why it matters: The group lauded Miller as "a strong ally to the Jewish community," and blasted Evans as a "fringe extremist who believes it's reasonable to conclude that 'Israel had a whole lot to do with January 6' and that we need to investigate whether 'Jews stole the [2020] election.'"

"For such a person [Evans] to become a Congressman would be an embarrassment for Republicans nation-wide," RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.

But it's West Virginians who would be hurt the most if a dependable conservative like Carol Miller were to be replaced by a criminal provocateur," Brooks added.

The intrigue: Miller — the head of the Republican Main Street Caucus — is facing pushback from hardline conservatives in her race.

Evans — who was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot — was recently endorsed by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good (R-Va.), MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The RJC also recently came out against Good, opting to back his primary opponent, state Sen. John McGuire, citing his vote against a sweeping foreign aid package that included Israel funding.

The big picture: Miller currently has a cash advantage in the race, with the primary election set to take place on on May 14.