29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself at Capitol riot jailed

TuAnh Dam
Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The ex-West Virginia legislator who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three months in prison on Wednesday.

The big picture: Derrick Evans is one of more than 800 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and among over 300 to have pleaded guilty. Hundreds more cases are still to come.

Flashback: Evans recorded himself breaching the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters. He filmed himself saying, "We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" according to charging documents.

What they're saying: Judge Royce C. Lamberth said that he felt incarceration was necessary for Evans and was initially inclined to give the former legislator six months, NBC News reports.

  • "I can't just give you probation in a case like this," Lamberth said, per CNN.
  • "I have to send a message. I don't want another riot at the next election ... so I'm going to do what I can as a judge."
  • But the judge added he thought Evans could "live a good life again" after prison.
