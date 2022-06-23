The ex-West Virginia legislator who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three months in prison on Wednesday.

The big picture: Derrick Evans is one of more than 800 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and among over 300 to have pleaded guilty. Hundreds more cases are still to come.

Flashback: Evans recorded himself breaching the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters. He filmed himself saying, "We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" according to charging documents.

Evans resigned from the state's House of Delegates shortly after the riot in January 2021, and then pleaded guilty last March.

The Department of Justice recommended a three-month sentence for Evans, according to court documents.

What they're saying: Judge Royce C. Lamberth said that he felt incarceration was necessary for Evans and was initially inclined to give the former legislator six months, NBC News reports.