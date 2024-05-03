Skip to main content
In photos: Bidens honor educators at Teachers of the Year State Dinner

Missy Testerman, 2024 National Teacher of the Year, reacts as first lady Jill Biden looks on during the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on Thursday May 2. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden hosted fellow educators at the first-ever "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on Thursday evening.

The big picture: The Bidens invited more than 50 educators from across the U.S. to the White House for the dinner that recognized the guests' commitments to students' learning.

President Joe Biden speaks during the "Teachers of the Year" state dinner in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.
President Biden at the dinner in the East Room of the White House on May 2 said: "You all are the reason why we have hope about the future." Photo: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Missy Testerman, 2024 National Teacher of the Year, toasts with first lady Jill Biden during the “Teachers of the Year” State Dinner at the White House on May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited more than 50 educators from across the country to the White House for the the first-ever “Teachers of the Year” State Dinner to recognize their commitment to students’ learning.
Testerman and the first lady Jill Biden during the dinner on May 2. "Teachers are the ultimate facilitators of justice, fairness, equity and democracy," Testerman said at the dinner. "No profession in American history is as pivotal as ours." Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
President Joe Biden greets attendees during the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on May 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited more than 50 educators to the White House to recognize them for their commitment to students, hosting the 2024 national and state teachers of the year.
The president greets attendees during the "Teachers of the Year" event on May 2. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Guests listen to US First Lady Jill Biden (out of frame) speak as she hosts the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner, an event honoring the 2024 National Teachers of the Year, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 2, 2024.
Guests listen to the first lady speak as she hosts the dinner on May 2. "Tonight we celebrate you because teaching isn't just a job, it's a calling," she said. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC.
The first lady speaking during the event. "All of you were called to this profession for a reason," she said in paying tribute to the educators. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
* Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (R) and his husband Chasten Buttigieg arrive for the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (R) and his husband Chasten Buttigieg arrive for the state dinner at the White House on May 2. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
