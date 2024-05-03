Missy Testerman, 2024 National Teacher of the Year, reacts as first lady Jill Biden looks on during the "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on Thursday May 2. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden hosted fellow educators at the first-ever "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner at the White House on Thursday evening.
The big picture: The Bidens invited more than 50 educators from across the U.S. to the White House for the dinner that recognized the guests' commitments to students' learning.