Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Health

Biden opens up ACA marketplaces to DACA recipients

headshot
Photo of a demonstrator outside the supreme court holding up a sign that reads "Protect Dreamers."

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children can enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces for the first time this fall, the Biden administration announced Friday.

Why it matters: An estimated 100,000 previously uninsured people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could get health coverage, the administration estimates.

  • The move comes as President Biden's reelection campaign highlights his efforts to bolster the ACA and lower health costs.
  • Around 27% of DACA recipients, also known as "Dreamers," were uninsured in 2022, the administration said.

Yes, but: The administration is still weighing whether to finalize a proposal to let DACA recipients enroll in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Go deeper