Biden opens up ACA marketplaces to DACA recipients

Undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children can enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces for the first time this fall, the Biden administration announced Friday.
Why it matters: An estimated 100,000 previously uninsured people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could get health coverage, the administration estimates.
Yes, but: The administration is still weighing whether to finalize a proposal to let DACA recipients enroll in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.