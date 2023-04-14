Biden admin proposes expanding health coverage to DACA

Undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children could enroll in Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and Affordable Care marketplaces under a proposal the Biden administration submitted on Thursday.

Why it matters: The plan could trigger a fight with conservatives who've resisted expanding Medicaid and are sharply at odds with the administration over immigration policy.

The big picture: The proposal applies to individuals in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has been in place since 2012 despite litigation and Trump administration attempts cut the program.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last October largely upheld a district court ruling that the program was unlawful, but kept it for existing DACA recipients who arrived by 2007, pending lower court to review of a Biden administration's DACA final rule.

The administration estimates about 34% of the nearly 580,000 recipients in DACA don’t have health coverage.

Others say the percentage without coverage is nearly half.

What they're saying: "We're not done fighting for their pathway to citizenship, but we're getting them the opportunities they deserve in the meantime," President Biden said on a video announcing the initiative.

Yes, but: The proposal could get ensnared in a dispute over the Trump administration’s 2019 public charge rule, which threatened to deny visas to individuals who sought government benefits like food stamps or Medicaid.

The Biden administration stopped enforcing it in March 2021, but misinformation and deportation fears kept some non-citizens from seeking emergency aid they were entitled to during the pandemic.

This included COVID-19 tests and treatment and federal nutrition programs.

Earlier this year, Texas filed a lawsuit challenging the reversal of public charge, signaling yet another legal battle ahead.

Catch up quick: The pandemic's impact on immigrants — especially those deemed essential workers — accelerated a push among states to extend Medicaid and CHIP benefits for prenatal care and postpartum coverage regardless of immigration status.

States have had the option to do this since 2002, but many deferred because of cost and opposition to expanding safety net programs, especially to undocumented people.

Some, like New York, have had to set up special dedicated state funds to cover the cost since federal money doesn’t pay for health benefits for those without legal status.

In Congress, Democrats like Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) attempted to move legislation akin to what Biden is proposing.

By the numbers: As of Jan., 11 states plus the District of Columbia allow non-citizen children to enroll in Medicaid or CHIP, according to a tracker from the Kaiser Family Foundation.