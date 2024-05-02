The sentiment divide

Consumer sentiment, though still lower than it was in 2019, has gone up since the Fed started hiking rates, and inflation began moving down. That holds across all income groups.
The big picture: Consumer vibes among higher earners have been at or near positive territory for the past year, per Morning Consult's sentiment index.
- Middle-income Americans are getting closer to positive territory.
- Those earning less than $50,000 a year are in the worst spot — likely because these are the people most impacted by inflation, particularly gas and food prices.