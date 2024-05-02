Sony, Apollo submit $26B cash bid for Paramount Global

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sony and Apollo Global Management have submitted a $26 billion cash bid for Paramount Global, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The offer comes as an exclusive negotiating window between Skydance Media and Paramount closes Friday.

Zoom in: Sony would be the majority stakeholder, with Apollo as a minority partner in the Paramount consortium, sources told Axios.

Apollo previously submitted, on its own, a $26 billion cash bid for Paramount Global, just as Skydance and Paramount were entering exclusive talks.

Skydance's bid is backed by RedBird and KKR.

The news of Sony and Apollo submitting its joint bid was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Sources have told Axios that Shari Redstone, who has voting control of Paramount Global's parent, is resistant to any deal that could potentially break the company apart.

Between the lines: In teaming together, Apollo and Sony feel confident there would be fewer regulatory concerns, one source said, given Apollo's ownership of local TV stations. In addition to its movie studio and cable stations such as MTV and Nickelodean, Paramount also owns CBS.