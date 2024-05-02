New York City's business leaders are all in on AI, according to a new report from Accenture.
Why it matters: While far behind the Bay Area as a center for AI innovation and venture capital funding, New York City is home to more Fortune 500 companies than anywhere else, making it a critical venue for AI adoption.
The intrigue: Accenture modeled three different approaches to AI development — aggressive, cautious, and a middle way labeled as "people-centric."
The "people-centric" approach (defined as an innovation focused on "augmenting work" rather than "cost saving") was predicted to deliver the most economic value: a $320 billion increase in New York state annual GDP by 2038.
Friction point: Executives could not agree on what government incentives would be most useful for AI development, but they think city leaders should support collaborations between "academic institutions, companies and talent," per Accenture.
Reality check: While 80% of local executives surveyed viewed NYC as "the world's leading city in AI," the city is outranked by the Bay Area on virtually every metric — including the Bay being home to 35 of the leading 50 AI startups, compared to just 4 in NYC.