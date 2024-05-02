Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and Apple TV+. What we're watching: New comedies about how Pop-Tarts were born, a prom pact, and a mom who finds love at Coachella.

Worthy of your time: Use Axios' streaming optimizer to save money without missing your favorite shows.

"Unfrosted" available tomorrow on Netflix

The intrigue: Jerry Seinfeld leads and directs this star-studded cast of comedians in this story about the creation of Pop-Tarts.

Behind the scenes: Two elements of the story are true — Kellogg's and Post were based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and they competed to create the product that became Pop-Tarts.

Everything else in the movie is fiction.

"Prom Dates" available tomorrow on Hulu

State of play: This teen comedy focuses on best friends trying to follow through on a pact they made when they were 13 to have the perfect senior prom.

My thought bubble: This movie isn't revolutionary, but the messages of inclusion and staying true to yourself and those who love you hit home.

"The Idea of You" available now on Prime Video

State of play: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine ("Bottoms") star in this comedy about a romance between a 40-year-old single mom and the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band.

Fun fact: The film is based on the novel of the same name by actor Robinne Lee.

"Katt Williams: Woke Foke" on Netflix

The Emmy-winning comedian will headline Netflix's second-ever live comedy special. Available 10pm ET Saturday.

The Galactic Empire is portrayed through the eyes of two warriors, Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, who are on different paths set during different eras in this new six-episode series. Available Saturday.

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz" on Peacock

This limited series is inspired by the true story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, Jewish Holocaust survivors who fell in love while imprisoned. Available now.

"A Man in Full" on Netflix

Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu star in this new limited series based on Tom Wolfe's bestselling novel. Available now.

"Clarkson's Farm" season 3 on Prime Video

As the farm faces daunting challenges, Jeremy Clarkson tries to come up with creative new ways to make ends meet while a new rival looms after Kaleb is promoted to farm manager. Available now.

"The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix

Kevin Hart hosts this live and unedited roast of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Available 8pm ET Sunday.

"The Contestant" on Hulu

This documentary tells the story of Japanese comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu who was unknowingly the subject of a reality show for over a year. Available now.

"Acapulco" season 3 on Apple TV+

This season follows older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) as he finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. Meanwhile in 1985, we see younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) climb up the ladder of success while potentially putting relationships at risk. Available now.

"Behind the Music" season 2 on Paramount+