A powerful new chatbot that showed up briefly on a testing site this week, stirring buzz among AI experts and enthusiasts, is likely from OpenAI. The big picture: New AI tools capable of performing as well as OpenAI's most advanced GPT-4 model are rare and cost a ton of money to build and train, which is why they usually come from one of the known big players.

A number of signs suggest that this mystery bot is OpenAI's — but it's more likely to be an improvement on an existing model than a brand new one.

Driving the news: The new "gpt-2 chatbot" showed up roughly a week ago on LMSYS, a well-known site that researchers use to test their products in a "chatbot arena."

It impressed many observers and sparked a speculative frenzy — and then, Tuesday, it was gone again.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fed the fire on Monday, posting on X: "I do have a soft spot for gpt-2."

Speaking on Wednesday at Harvard University, Altman told an audience that the mystery bot is not GPT-4.5 — what many see as the likely next major update to GPT-4.

An OpenAI representative declined to comment further.

Between the lines: There is more than one way to improve generative AI's state of the art. One way is to make large language models even larger — by increasing their number of neuron-like parameters, making them more versatile and more costly.

Other ways include fine-tuning an existing model or giving it new features and capabilities.

What they're saying: Those who tried out the mystery chatbot while it was available found several indications within its responses that it was trained either on existing OpenAI models or similarly to them.

Some praised advances in reasoning and handling of math problems that have flummoxed earlier models from both OpenAI and rivals, such as Anthropic and Google.

LMSYS said in a post on X, "In line with our policy, we've worked with several model developers in the past to offer community access to unreleased models/checkpoints (e.g., mistral-next, gpt2-chatbot) for preview testing."

"Due to unexpectedly high traffic & capacity limit, we have to temporarily take gpt2-chatbot offline. Please stay-tuned for its broader releases :)"

University of Pennsylvania professor Ethan Mollick also posted on X about the bot, "No one knows who made it or what it is, but I have been playing with it a little and it appears to be in the same rough ability level as GPT-4."

"A mysterious GPT-4 class model? Neat!" Mollick added.

"I was skeptical about the GPT2 chatbot, but it is undoubtedly more capable than open-source models and, in some cases, better than GPT4-turbo," Neural Love CEO Denis Shiryaev said on X.

Our thought bubble: If "gpt2-chatbot" does turn out to be an OpenAI project, the company may have chosen this stealth mode to drum up excitement or to see how the bot performs in the wild.

Whether it's a test or a tease, it's likely we'll know more soon.

Zoom out: The AI industry expects to shift this year toward agents, allowing AI models to act on a user's behalf, rather than just return information.